George Anson Williamson of Hardin, TX passed away on Tuesday December 1, 2020, at Kingwood Medical Center of Kingwood. He was 91. He was born March 13, 1929 in Hardin, to father Pleasant Bee Williamson and mother Cora Lee Daniels Williamson. A lifelong resident of Hardin, George was a self employed Farmer.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ethel Marie Tucker Williamson, brother, Jimmy Williamson, sister-in-law, Dorothy Louise Brunson Williamson. Half brothers, Iron Tatum Williamson, Arthur Williamson, Stewart Lee Williamson, Carl Davis Jr, and nephew, Michael Thomas Williamson.

Those left to cherish his memory are, nieces Janet Louise Williamson of Liberty, Laurel Colene Williamson Potetz and husband Robert of Hardin, Annette Marie Williamson Yeager and husband Doug of Conroe, and nephew, Bradford Paul Williamson and wife Kelly of Hardin. Great Nieces, Lora Ann Evans Robinson and husband Roy of Hallsville, TX; Michele Denese Williamson Stupka and husband Dan of Round Rock TX; Jennifer Danyiel Williamson of Lake Jackson, TX; Adrian Louise Ballew Brannon and husband Donnie of Santa Fe, TX; Brandi Nacole Long Williford and husband David of Colorado Springs CO; Samantha Yeager Haggard and wife Casey of Conroe, TX. Great nephews, Thomas Alan Williamson, Michael Troy Williamson, James Leslie Williamson Jr. and wife Spencer of of Hawkins, TX; Casey Dean Williamson and wife Ashley of Hawkins, TX; Harold Glenn Baird Jr. and wife Vera Danielle of Hull, TX; Joshua Todd Ballew and wife Francis, and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday December, 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel. Interment will follow at Moss Hill cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held also on Friday December, 4, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service at Faith & Family.

Honoring George Williamson as pallbearers will be Robert Potetz, Glenn Baird, Justin Crain, Casey Williamson, Johnny Vauter, Brad Williamson. Honorary pallbearers are James Williamson and Dan Stupka. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Anson Williamson please visit our Tribute Store.

