JW “Dub” Daniel, Jr., 69, of Liberty, TX passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was born November 23, 1951, in Liberty, TX to JW Daniel Sr. and Rosie Elsie Odom.

My dad loved the Lord, my mom, grandkids, great-grandkids, and his friends. He was a kind and proud man who loved to play the guitar and sing. He loved to hunt and fish. He has a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. He is my rock. He was firm, but a gentle man. A daughter couldn’t have asked for a better dad, he was the best. He enjoyed seeing and talking to his grandkids and great-grandkids. He would just light up like a beam. He was a giving man. He also enjoyed his friends and his talks with them. My dad stayed as long as he could with my mom and us. The Lord said it was time for my dad to be with him. He wanted his child in his eternal home. We will cry many tears and memories of my wonderful dad. But, us closest to him will know he is in no more pain. he is doing what he enjoys… singing in Heaven and playing his guitar and now walking. My dad is an Angel in Heaven, just like he was our angel on earth. Dub is preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his precious wife, Helen Merlene Daniel; daughters, Ithaca Merlene Daniel of Moss Hill and Misty Rose Vinson and husband, DeWayne of Chester, TX; grandchildren, Tiara Pittman and husband, Doug, Hunter Vann and wife, Kaylee, Robert Sumrall, Cheyenne Freeman and husband, Logan, J.W. Daniel III, and Callie, and Zev Sumrall; great-grandchildren, Adalee Pittman ” Chipmunk”, Wrangler Freeman ” Scooby”, and Sylvia Pittman “Squirrel”, and host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020, at First Assembly of God Saratoga with Pastor Josh Alpers officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held also on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 10:00 A.M until time of service at First Assembly of God Saratoga. Honoring Dub as pallbearers will be Doug Pittman, Hunter Vann, Logan Freeman, Robert Sumrall, J.W. Daniel III, and Zev Sumrall.

Honorary pallbearers are Gary LeNormand, Larry Bohler, Marshall Anderson, and WT Brothers. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of J.W “Dub” Daniel Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

