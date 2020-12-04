LCSO: Daughter fatally shoots father after dispute

A 35-year-old Dayton area woman is accused of killing her father after the two quarreled at their home on CR 4533 in south Liberty County around 2:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor said that Eaton called 911 to report that her father, 64-year-old Michael Eaton, had just committed suicide. When responding deputies arrived on the scene, they found Eaton lying in the front yard. He was dead with a single gunshot wound.

“It appears that both father and daughter lived in the same mobile home that had been converted into a duplex arrangement,” DeFoor wrote in his statement to the media.

During the investigation, deputies reportedly began to question the facts of the suicide story that Ciera Eaton had provided, particularly when compared to the evidence found at the scene.

“Deputies then requested investigators from the LCSO and Texas Rangers to be summoned to the home to conduct further investigation,” DeFoor said. “It was not long before the daughter admitted to investigators that she shot her father with a handgun after having an argument over an unconfirmed family dispute issue.”

Eaton was arrested and placed in the Liberty County Jail on a charge of murder.

DeFoor said the investigation is ongoing as investigators are still working to determine what other details led up to the shooting.

Note: A mugshot for Eaton is not available at this time. As soon as the Liberty County Jail posts the mugshot, it will be added to this article.

