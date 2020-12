The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 1, 2020:

Mouton, Jamal Roshaun – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Taylor, Darcell Kemp – Bond Revocation-Criminal Trespass

Tullous, Joshua Kane – Public Intoxication

Mouton, Jamal Roshaun

Taylor, Darcell Kemp

Tullous, Joshua Kane

Share this: Twitter

Facebook