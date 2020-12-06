Jimmy Ollis Rose, 74, of Baytown passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Jimmy was born June 11, 1946, in Goose Creek, to parents Norman Rose and Betty Sellers Rose.

Jimmy lived in Baytown since 1974 and was a former resident of Silsbee, Texas. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years as a submarine sonar technician. He retired from Goodyear in 2010, where he worked as an electrician. He was a beloved Past Master of Cedar Bayou Lodge No. 321 and a member of Old River Lodge No. 1442. He was initiated at Goose Creek Lodge No. 1192 Lodge on May 24, 1977 and raised to the degree of a Master Mason on July 19, 1977. He became an endowed member of Old River on November 16, 2012 and an endowed member of Cedar Bayou Lodge on May 03, 2018. He served as Worshipful Master of Cedar Bayou Lodge in 2018 – 2019. Jimmy also enjoyed college football and loved watching his grandsons play baseball.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marlene Rose and sister Deborah Williams. He is survived by his daughter, DiAana Butler and husband Keith and his son, Eric Rose; grandchildren, Blake, Ashton, Braedon, Reid, Malachi, Mirranda and Erica; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Cindy Ester and Shirley Drake; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Cedarcrest Cemetery in Baytown, Texas, with Rev. Bill Yowell officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton.

