Jerry Otis Meekins, 81, of Evergreen, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Jerry was born in Houston, Texas to parents John and Dora Meekins, who precede him in death. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife; Tillie Ann, son, Otis Gambill Meekins; sister, Mary Elizabeth Settle; grandson, Tommy Beavers; and great grandson, Greyson McCool.

Family will receive friends at Pace Stancil Funeral Home – Cleveland on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon.

