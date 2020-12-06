Lonnie Glenn Shivers, 93, left this earth December 2, 2020 at home in Smithville, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. Lonnie was born January 28, 1927, in Hull, Texas; one of eight children born to Lelia Barfield Shivers and Lonnie Shivers who preceded him in death along with his brothers W.G. “Dub” Shivers, Mitchell Shivers, Robert Shivers, Byron Shivers and Alfred Shivers; and by his sister Ethylene Sikes.

Lonnie graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School, then went on to earn a Civil Engineering Degree from University of Texas in Austin and a Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering from University of Houston. Lonnie also served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force. He spent his career working as a petroleum engineer, a well-respected man who loved his chosen profession. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers working on various projects, and liked to spend time outdoors mowing or making repairs around his house. His hobby was investing in the stock market. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Liberty, Texas for many years and went on several mission trips, helping to build churches and repair or build homes for people. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lonnie leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 70 years, Inez Nickells Shivers, 4 daughters, Paulette Speights and husband Bob of Fort Collins, Colorado, Kallie Gilbreath and husband Glenn of Smithville, Texas, Donna Brown and husband Rick, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Susan Setters and husband Audie, of Dripping Springs, Texas. In addition he leaves his 8 grandchildren, Glenn Williams, Eric Williams, Neal Gilbreath, Kara Kenter, RaeAnn Morris, Meagan Butler, Moriah Hlavaty and Miranda Butler, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. He is also survived by one brother, Gregg Shivers and wife Jimmie of Hull, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Guedry Cemetery at 1pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 where the service will begin at 2pm. All arrangements are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

“Pure and undefiled religion in the sight of our God and Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their distress, and to keep oneself unstained by the world.” – James 1:27

