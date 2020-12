The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 6, 2020:

Cooper, Terry Lynn – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property, Hold for Harris County-Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, Hold for Harris County-Harassment, Speeding 10 percent or more, Operation of Vehicle with Expired License Plates

Swonke, Tyler Ray – Driving While License Invalid

Wright, Catrina Jewelene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Cooper, Terry Lynn Jr.

Swonke, Tyler Ray

Wright, Catrina Jewelene

Share this: Twitter

Facebook