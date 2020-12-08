Maria Concepcion Narvaez, 61, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born on Friday, September 11, 1959 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Jose Cuellar and Victoria Melendez, both of whom have preceded her in death. Maria was also preceded in death by her husband, Tomas Narvaez, siblings, Luis Cuellar, Ernestino Cuellar, Luz Maria Cuellar, Victoriana Cuellar. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Bobby Narvaez, Sally Narvaez; brothers, Antonio Cuellar, Jeronimo Cuellar, Ernestino Cuellar, Alfonso Cuellar, Victor Cuellar; sisters, Leonila Mendoza, Isabel Narvaez, Consuelo Briones; grandchildren, Christopher Quintana, Tomas Quintana; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Maria will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 10, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Maria will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Maria will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

