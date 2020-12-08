Robert Rolf Mullen, 72, of Huntsville, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1948, in Schweinfurt, Germany to Edward Leroy Mullen and Elfriede Krause Mullen. That is where he lived until he was 11 years old. His family then relocated to Alaska and he was there until he enlisted in the United States Navy.

Robert was a great father to his four children, always providing for them and teaching them many life lessons. Robert was able to build anything and built them multiple houses as they grew up. He was professional in all things, disciplined, and very well-mannered. Robert was determined and fought until the end. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Martinez; and parents, Edward and Elfriede Mullen.

Robert is survived by his children, Edward Mullen of Huntsville, TX, Lisa Marie Salisbury of Fort Bragg, CA, Tina Mullen of Greenbrae, CA, and Jacob Martinez of Huntsville, TX; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on at 1:00p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton, Texas.

