Joseph Francis Knowles, 73, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born on Tuesday, August 19, 1947 in Pensacola, Florida to Jessie Knowles and Marie Colette Knowles, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Joseph was also preceded in death by his son, Joseph “JoJo” Knowles, Jr., and grandchild, Kaceton Clay.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Darlene Knowles; children, Alicia Knowles, Deana Knowles, Michelle Knowles, Jesse Knowles; sisters, Alice Lewis, Debbie Trammel; grandchildren, Coby, Shayla, Kylee, Joseph, Vaden; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Graveside services for Joseph will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Morgan Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Bro. Chuck Johnson officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

