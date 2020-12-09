Tulley picked for ESD #2 board By Bluebonnet News - December 9, 2020 Facebook Twitter New ESD #2 Commissioner George Tulley takes his oath of office from Liberty County Judge Jay Knight (left) following the Dec. 8 commissioners court meeting. Tulley was joined by ESD #2 commissioners Clayton Nugent, Johnny Slack and Sonny DeBarge. Not pictured is ESD #2 Commissioner Peter Broussard. Tulley, who has worked in the insurance industry for many years, will finish the unexpired term of the late Lynn Wells. ESD #2 serves the Daisetta community. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...