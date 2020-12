The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 7, 2020:

Cruz, Erik Antonio – Parole Violation

McAdams, Steven H. Shane – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt

Strokos, Angela Kaye – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Watson, Juli Renaye – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Williams, Jacob Thomas – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

