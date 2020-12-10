Brazos Transit District is waiving fares on fixed routes until further notice

Brazos Transit District is eliminating fares on all fixed routes and ADA Paratransit Service effective Dec. 1 until further notice. This includes the cities of Bryan, College Station, Cleveland, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Diboll, Liberty, Dayton and Ames.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BTD is taking the extra precaution of protecting operators and riders against the spread of COVID-19 by waiving these fares.

“Across the United States, many transit systems have eliminated fares as a way to help reduce the person-to-person contact between operators and riders to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, waiving fares will eliminate the need to count such fares, thus reducing staff exposure to the germs on coin and paper currency,” according to a statement from BTD.

Social distancing and face coverings are required on all BTD vehicles and terminals. Passengers are asked to continue protecting the safety of other passengers and staff by abiding by these rules.

To find a fixed route nearest to you, visit http://www.btd.org/fixed-routes/map/

The cities of Liberty, Dayton and Ames are connected by US 90 while Cleveland has its own in-city route system.

For live bus route information, go online to http://www.ridebtd.org or download the free mobile app, RideBTD.

