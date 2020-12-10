Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 8, 2020:
- Clark, Hans Alan – Terroristic Threat
- Cook, Kristin Taylor – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Gamby, Ousmane – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Gonzales, Roberto Zuniga Jr. – Tampering or Fabricating Evidence
- Gonzalez, Ruben Hayes – Criminal Mischief
- Hernandez-Garcia, Javier – No Driver’s License and Unauthorized Use of a Dealer Tag
- Landry, Douglas Craig – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Robinson, Timothy Rufus Jr. – Theft of Property, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operation of a Vehicle with Expired License Plate
- Whitworth, John Everett – Disorderly Conduct
- Wolf, John Christopher – Hold for Wood County-Failure to Comply With Requirement to Register as a Sex Offender