Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 8, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 8, 2020:

  • Clark, Hans Alan – Terroristic Threat
  • Cook, Kristin Taylor – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Gamby, Ousmane – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Gonzales, Roberto Zuniga Jr. – Tampering or Fabricating Evidence
  • Gonzalez, Ruben Hayes – Criminal Mischief
  • Hernandez-Garcia, Javier – No Driver’s License and Unauthorized Use of a Dealer Tag
  • Landry, Douglas Craig – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Robinson, Timothy Rufus Jr. – Theft of Property, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operation of a Vehicle with Expired License Plate
  • Whitworth, John Everett – Disorderly Conduct
  • Wolf, John Christopher – Hold for Wood County-Failure to Comply With Requirement to Register as a Sex Offender
  • Clark, Hans Alan
  • Cook, Kristin Taylor
  • Gonzales, Roberto Zuniga Jr.
  • Gonzalez, Ruben Hayes Jr.
  • Landry, Douglas Craig
  • Robinson, Timothy Rufus Jr.
  • Whitworth, John Everett

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.