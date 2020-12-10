Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 8, 2020:

Clark, Hans Alan – Terroristic Threat

Cook, Kristin Taylor – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Gamby, Ousmane – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Gonzales, Roberto Zuniga Jr. – Tampering or Fabricating Evidence

Gonzalez, Ruben Hayes – Criminal Mischief

Hernandez-Garcia, Javier – No Driver’s License and Unauthorized Use of a Dealer Tag

Landry, Douglas Craig – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Robinson, Timothy Rufus Jr. – Theft of Property, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operation of a Vehicle with Expired License Plate

Whitworth, John Everett – Disorderly Conduct

Wolf, John Christopher – Hold for Wood County-Failure to Comply With Requirement to Register as a Sex Offender

