Tina Tomlinson, 87, of Conroe passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Kingwood Medical Center in Kingwood, TX. She was born January 11, 1933 to the late John and Susie Coon-Stapleton in Columbia, LA.



Mrs. Tomlinson is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Tomlinson; her 5 brothers and 6 sister; and great-granddaughter, Nina Louise Rhoden.



Those left to cherish her memory are sons; Ronnie Robbins of Batson, and Roger Robbins an wife Mary of Batson; daughters, Tina Parker and husband Harley of Conroe, and Paula Santos and husband Joel of Cleveland; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services with Reverend Bill Campbell officiating, interment will follow at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze. A gathering of Mrs. Tomlinson’s family and friends will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. also at Faith & Family Funeral Services.



Honoring Mrs. Tomlinson as pallbearers will be Kody Parker, Tyler Rhoden, Bill Robbins, Jeffrey Long, Robbie Robbins, and Rodney Robbins.

