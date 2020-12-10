Barbara Lynn Davis, 74, of Jasper passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, TX. She was born February 5, 1946 to the late Deward and Beatrice Hooks-Biscamp in Silsbee, TX.



Mrs. Davis loved to go camping, fishing, and hunting with her husband and her daddy. She loved her family and enjoyed being around all her grandbabies, cooking, and taking care of and spoiling them all, husband included. She loved to sneak across the river and head to Kinder, LA where she would spend hours winning at the slot machines at Coushatta.



Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Kenneth Biscamp, and Ray Biscamp.



Those left to cherish her memory is her husband of 55 years, Dempsey Davis of Jasper; daughter, Veronica McDowell of Evadale; grandchildren; Brittany Sonier and husband Justin of Silsbee, Summer McDowell of Lumberton, and Austin McDowell of Evadale; great-granchildren, Chevy, Layla, Paisley, and Lawson; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Serives with Reverend Pat Young officiating, interment will follow at West Oaks Cemetery in Jasper, TX. A gathering of Mrs. Davis’ family and friends will also be Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. also at Faith & Family Funeral Services.



Honoring Mrs. Davis as pallbearers will be John Davis, Dennis Davis, Donald Davis, Austin McDowell, Justin Sonier, and Corey Biscamp. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Lynn Davis please visit our Tribute Store.

