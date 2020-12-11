Crime Stoppers releases this week’s Featured Felons list

The Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties, has picked the persons pictured for this week’s Featured Felons list.

All persons had active warrants as of Dec. 9, 2020, according to Crime Stoppers. If you recognize any of the suspects pictured, do not attempt to apprehend them.

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers, Inc. is a 501(C) (3) non-profit organization made up of a civilian board of directors residing in Montgomery County.

Crime Stoppers’ mission is to assist local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, operating within the Texas counties of Montgomery, Liberty, and San Jacinto, gather intelligence about local felony crimes and locate wanted felony fugitives.

Crime Stoppers operates a 24-hour tip line at 1-800-392-STOP, which is answered 365 days a year, allowing citizens who wish to remain anonymous with an opportunity to call in and leave information to assist local law enforcement agencies.

For more information on Crime Stoppers, go online to http://www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

