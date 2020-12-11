Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 9, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 9, 2020:

  • Aleman, Elizabeth – Bond Forfeiture-Disorderly Conduct
  • Hayes, Ryan Lee – Driving While License Invalid
  • Myrick, Matthew Wayne – Deadly Conduct
  • Preston, Bobby Allen Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
  • Taylor, Joshua Dewayne – Driving While License Invalid

Note: The mugshot for Bobby Allen Preston Jr. is not available as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

