Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 9, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 9, 2020:
- Aleman, Elizabeth – Bond Forfeiture-Disorderly Conduct
- Hayes, Ryan Lee – Driving While License Invalid
- Myrick, Matthew Wayne – Deadly Conduct
- Preston, Bobby Allen Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
- Taylor, Joshua Dewayne – Driving While License Invalid
Note: The mugshot for Bobby Allen Preston Jr. is not available as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11.