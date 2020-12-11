Betty Gail Timmons, 74, of Livingston, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born on Monday, December 10, 1945 in Lufkin, Texas to Charley Fenely and Pauline Russina Fenely, both of whom have preceded her in death. Betty was also preceded in death by her sons, Thomas Eugene Courtney, Jr., David Edward Courtney, brothers, Melvin Fenely, Gene Roark, sister, Lynn Neeley. Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Anthony Courtney, Brian Courtney and his wife Alice; sisters, Sue Moore, Penny Grothmore; grandchildren, Holly, Jessie, Macy, Chasidy, Chloe, Thomas Courtney Jr., II, Sidney, Andy, Jonathon; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

