Eric Dewayne Hill, Sr., 51 of Anahuac Tx, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on December 8, 2020.

Eric is survived by his mother, Linda Rideau of Houston; his dad, Curcy Rideau, Jr. of Houston; his abundantly loving wife, Jaime Hill; his 4 sons, Eric Dewayne Hill, Jr. of Raywood, Dylan Hill of Raywood, Ian Hill and Mason Totzer of Anahuac; his 2 loving daughters, Erykah Hill and Malley Hill of Anahuac; his sisters Chastity Rideau-Brown of Houston, Sherryl (Hill) Bush of Barrett, Sherrye (Hill) Eagleton of Barrett, Shikima (Hill) Chenevert of Barrett and Tonya Herman of Houston; brother Curcy Rideau, III of Houston; and a host of nieces, nephews; and grandchildren that he loved dearly.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Lester Hill; his loving grandmother, Lena Herman; and his Father-in-law, Mike Lanferman.

Eric Hill was born September 11, 1969, in Houston, Texas to Linda Rideau and the late Lester Hill. He was lovingly raised around family, with help from a “village” including Lena, Bonnie, and Tommy Herman. Eric was a proud Hull Daisetta Bobcat and a member of the Hull Daisetta Class of 1988, where he was lovingly nicknamed “The Foot”, for his record-breaking achievements as a kicker for the Bobcat football team. He was loved and respected by all who met him, and wasn’t afraid to “hit you with the truth.” An unforgettable storyteller, Eric would lure you in with a deep, quiet, and commanding tone, and tell true stories of experiences throughout his life that rivaled the storyline from movies. He was a pipe fitter at Shell Refinery in Deer Park, Texas where he worked hard until his death and along the way, turned coworkers into friends. In 2011, Eric married his one true love and soulmate Jaime (Lanferman) of Anahuac. He entered this marriage as a single dad with two grown sons and a young daughter, his pride and joy Erykah. Jaime was a young mother to her precious son Mason, who quickly became the third son to Eric. Together, Jaime and Eric built a life of love, adding two more children, Ian and Malley, to their growing, accepting, wild, and heartfelt home.

Eric was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. Eric enjoyed hunting and fishing any chance that he could. Eric never met a stranger that didn’t become a friend. Recently, throughout the pandemic, Eric spent a lot of quality time at home with his wife, kids, and animals, working in the yard and in his shop and always making memories.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Joe Herman, Eric Hill, Jr., Rebel Netterville, Brandon Calhoun, Donald Childress, Curtis Herman, Anthony Alexander, and Curcy Rideau, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Shannon Wall, Paul Lanferman, Jeremy Johnston, Mason Totzer, Braden Lanferman, and Baylor Lanferman.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Sterling Funeral Home, with Pastor Troy Lingram officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation can be made to the Eric Hill, Sr. Memorial Fund at Anahuac National Bank.

To send flowers to Eric’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

