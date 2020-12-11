Marveline Bode Smesny, 88, of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Humble, Texas. The light and joy of her family, Marveline was born in Gerald, Texas on July 29, 1932 to parents, Freda and Henry Bode. Brother Orvel Bode and sister Lois Bode King completed the family prior to their move to Liberty County in 1940.

Marveline married Joe F. Smesny on October 18, 1949, in the first wedding held in the newly built St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Eastgate. They were blessed to have six children: Cynthia Norwood and husband Larry of Austin, Dolly Stokes and husband Jim of Victoria, Joe Smesny and wife Andrea of Porter, Frank Smesny and wife Laurie of Seabrook and Jim Smesny and wife Peggy of Dayton.

Marveline was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a creative cook, baker and dedicated gardener. In addition, she was full partner in Smesny Farms with her husband and eldest son Joe and contributed greatly to the success of their operations.

Marveline was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Joe, her daughter Sheri and her grandson Joseph. Her beautiful spirit will be deeply missed by her children, her sister Lois King, brother Orvel Bode and the grandchildren she loved dearly: Lauren Smesny Wade and husband Trey, Sarah Smesny King and husband Raymond, Ford Smesny and wife Sarah, Frank Smesny and Lisa Rice. In her later years, Marveline received much joy from visits by her great grandchildren Joseph and Ava, Sterling and Rhett, Leo and Addie and Miguel and Lilly.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Eastgate with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Marveline will be buried alongside her husband Joe, daughter Sheri and grandson Joseph at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ford Smesny, Frank Smesny, Raymond King, Trey Wade, Donnie Bode, Danny Bode, and Rodney Bode. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Norwood and Jim Stokes.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Houston & Southeast Texas, 6055 South Loop E, Houston, TX 77087, https://www.alz.org/texas

The family deeply appreciates the care provided their mother by Bernice Green, Heritage Retreat Care Homes and Memorial Hermann Hospice.

