Police investigating shooting in Cleveland

Cleveland police are still trying to determine what led to a man being shot at his home on the 800 block of Dennison St. around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 26-year-old white male was shot once in the chest after he reportedly answered the door at his house, according to Capt. Scott Felts, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police Department.

“Officers administered first aid to the man until an ambulance arrived. He was taken by air ambulance to a Houston-area trauma center,” Felts said. His condition is unknown at this time.

The man reportedly told police that his attacker was a white or Hispanic male in his late teens or mid-20s. The shooter allegedly fled the scene in a black or dark-colored Dodge Charger. The victim told police that the shooter was accompanied by other people in the vehicle.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Felts said the man was in shock and could only provide scant details.

If anyone has information about this case or the whereabouts of the vehicle, please call Cleveland Police Department at 281-592-2622.

