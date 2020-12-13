James Aubrey McDaniel, age 91, of Shepherd, Texas passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. He was born September 19, 1929 in the small town of Timpson, Texas (Shelby County) to parents James Calvin McDaniel and Lena McFadden McDaniel, who preceded him in death, along with his brother, Benjamin F. “Buddy” McDaniel; sisters, Mildred Johnson and Syble Riffe; and great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Pittman.

Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years (1948), Maxine Lovett McDaniel; daughters, Linda Susan Dornburg and husband Billy, and Mary Ann Pittman and husband Doug; grandchildren, Jennifer Anne Williamson and husband Brian, Jason Aubrey Pittman and wife Katherine, and Jeffrey Wayne Pittman and wife Danielle; great-grandchildren, Cole Williamson, Madeleine Pittman, Luke Pittman, Carter Pittman, and Noah Nguyen; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Aubrey graduated from Shepherd High School in 1948. His high school class mates voted him “Most Popular Boy”. He was Editor on the Annual Staff and quarterback and captain of his Football Squad.

He began his career at United Gas Company until he was drafted. He served in the United States Army. When he was honorably discharged, he went back to work at United Gas, while he completed his education at the University of Houston where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1960. He accepted a sales position at Southern States Life Insurance Company, eventually transitioning to a management position at Tower Life Insurance Company. In 1972, Aubrey launched into entrepreneurship as a real estate agent/broker and returned to Shepherd, where he lived the remainder of his life.

Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Shepherd, Texas. Following the visitation, full funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Lovett Cemetery on FM 2666, officiated by Brother Larry Dean and Pastor Justin Branch.

Out of concern and respect for the safety of all present, the family is requiring masks and social distancing at the visitation and funeral service.

Should you wish to do something in honor of Aubrey McDaniel, the family requests flowers or donations to the Texas Heart Institute, or foundation of your choice.

