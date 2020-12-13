Elizabeth Rebecca Baez, 87, of Batson, Texas, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Mid Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Beaumont, Texas with her loving husband by her side. Mrs. Baez was born on September 9, 1933, to the late Joseph Russell Barnhart and Estelle Elizabeth Carouthers in Batson, Texas. Mrs. Baez was a devoted wife, loving mother, and beloved Mema. She devoted her life to caring for her family. They meant the world to her. The Holidays were her favorite time of year because she knows she would be surrounded by her loving family and would cook the great meals they enjoyed so much. She was a selfless person, thinking of others first. She was a member of Calvary Tabernacle Ministries in Batson, Texas. She was a true believer of God and serve him faithfully. Mrs. Baez will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Mrs. Baez is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph Russell Barnhart Jr., and Luke Barnhart.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 33 years, Francisco Javier Baez; daughters, Patricia Gail Lachapelle of Baytown, Texas, Paula Jean Wynne of Baytown, Texas, Geraldine Elizabeth George of Baytown, Texas; grandchildren, Lee Wommer, Jeana Craig, Shawn Michael George, Tammi Clymer, Curtis Paul Clymer, Michael Rhoden, Misty Hardy; great-grandchildren, William Cody Clymer, Taylor Scheafnocker, Caleb Dewayne Mosser, Logan Todd Mosser, Payton Renee Mosser; great great grandchildren, Ben Schwent, Jayda Schwent, also survived by many dear family and host of friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Monday, December 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries 28333 FM 770 Batson, Texas 77519 with Pastor Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the church from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Honoring Mrs. Baez as pallbearers are Cody Clymer, Paul Clymer, Michael Rhoden , Frank Alvarado, Shawn George and Brendden Schwent.

