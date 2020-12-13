Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 10, 2020:

Ardoin, Nicholas Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Carter, Chad Dwayne – Public Intoxication

Medlow, Jeremy – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Thayer, Chad Donas – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Violate Promise to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Thompson, Krista Leighann – Failure to Identify Fugitive and Public Intoxication

Williamson, Logan James – Parole Violation

Woods, Autumn Denae – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Ardoin, Nicholas Paul

Carter, Chad Dwayne

Medlow, Jeremy

Thompson, Krista Leighann

Williamson, Logan James

Woods, Autumn Denae

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

