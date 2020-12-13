Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 10, 2020:
- Ardoin, Nicholas Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Carter, Chad Dwayne – Public Intoxication
- Medlow, Jeremy – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Thayer, Chad Donas – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Violate Promise to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Thompson, Krista Leighann – Failure to Identify Fugitive and Public Intoxication
- Williamson, Logan James – Parole Violation
- Woods, Autumn Denae – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence