Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 10, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 10, 2020:

  • Ardoin, Nicholas Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Carter, Chad Dwayne – Public Intoxication
  • Medlow, Jeremy – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Thayer, Chad Donas – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Violate Promise to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Thompson, Krista Leighann – Failure to Identify Fugitive and Public Intoxication
  • Williamson, Logan James – Parole Violation
  • Woods, Autumn Denae – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
