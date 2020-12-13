Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 11, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 11, 2020:

Calix, Carlos Alfredo Galeas – Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, No Driver’s License and Unauthorized Use of Temporary Dealer Tag

Cross, Kaylan Darlene – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property

Dickerson, Tyler Lawrence – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Flores, Carlos Roberto Munoz Jr. – Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, No Driver’s License and Unauthorized Use of Temporary Dealer Tag

Flores, Jose – Unauthorized Use of Temporary Dealer Tag

Gonzalez, Noe Sanchez – No Driver’s License

Guillory, Breashawn Cordell – Possession of Marijuana

Johnson, Margie Marie – Public Intoxication and Hold for Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office

Jones, Dustin Andrew – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Murrell, Allen Dwayne – Public Intoxication

Richardson, Grady Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions

Smith, Darrell Matthew – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Turner, Michael Ray Jr. – Forgery, Possession of Marijuana and Criminal Trespassing

Votaw, Joshua Bradley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Note: As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, mugshots for Carlos Calix, Kaylan Cross and Carlos Flores were not posted by the Liberty County Jail.

