Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 11, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 11, 2020:

  • Calix, Carlos Alfredo Galeas – Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, No Driver’s License and Unauthorized Use of Temporary Dealer Tag
  • Cross, Kaylan Darlene – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property
  • Dickerson, Tyler Lawrence – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Flores, Carlos Roberto Munoz Jr. – Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, No Driver’s License and Unauthorized Use of Temporary Dealer Tag
  • Flores, Jose – Unauthorized Use of Temporary Dealer Tag
  • Gonzalez, Noe Sanchez – No Driver’s License
  • Guillory, Breashawn Cordell – Possession of Marijuana
  • Johnson, Margie Marie – Public Intoxication and Hold for Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office
  • Jones, Dustin Andrew – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Murrell, Allen Dwayne – Public Intoxication
  • Richardson, Grady Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions
  • Smith, Darrell Matthew – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Turner, Michael Ray Jr. – Forgery, Possession of Marijuana and Criminal Trespassing
  • Votaw, Joshua Bradley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Note: As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, mugshots for Carlos Calix, Kaylan Cross and Carlos Flores were not posted by the Liberty County Jail.

  • Dickerson, Tyler Lawrence
  • Flores, Jose
  • Guillory, Breashawn Cordell
  • Johnson, Margie Marie
  • Jones, Dustin Andrew
  • Murrell, Allen Dwayne
  • Smith, Darrell Matthew
  • Turner, Michael Ray Jr.
  • Votaw, Joshua Bradley

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.