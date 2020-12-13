Dayton HS Marine JROTC places third at contest

The Dayton High School Marine JROTC competed in the 7th Annual Brenham High School JROTC competition on Saturday, Dec. 5, where they placed third overall out of 12 participating teams.

The cadets did very well with several students winning awards in the different divisions. The cadets had two first place finishes, one being in the Male Physical Fitness competition and the other in the Female Color Guard competition.

Chief Warrant Officer Tash and 1st Sergeant Matthews are extremely proud of this group and know that they will continue to further their skills.

The team of Avery Toole, Montana Stephens, Aaron Holbrook, Mason Lagerveld, Juan Coreas and Lorenzo Pineda took first place in the Male Physical Fitness category.

The team of Chloe Kerley, Maritza Martinez, Aide Gomez and Jacqueline Penaloza placed third in the Female Color Guard competition.

Coming in third place in Academics were Ethan Massey, Alexander Brooks, Ethan Maberry, Jaqueline Penaloza, Jerry Zlomke, Lorenzo Pineda, Hunter Nibarger, James Dronet, Logan Snapp and Montana Stephens.

