Voting for Christmas light competition begins

Let the voting begin! A Christmas lighting contest in Liberty, Texas, sponsored by The Health Fix, Bluebonnet News, Meadow Noyer Allstate, Precision Lawns and the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is underway with eight entries competing for first place.

The contestants are Tarver Abstract (400, Milam Tire and Auto, Liberty) Great Beginnings Kindergarten and Preschool (1603 N. Travis St. Liberty), Texas Farm Bureau-Baret Stephenson (3600 US 90, Liberty), Noveadades Blanca (1906 N. Main St., Liberty), Generations/Simplee Southern (1804 and 1806 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty), The Bark Resort (3950 Beaumont Rd., Liberty) and R.A. Smith Gifts (1818 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty).

Meadow Noyer All State, The Health Fix and Pack, Ship and Copy are located inside the same building on the 300 block of Main St., Liberty. This building is not part of the contest as Meadow Noyer with Allstate and Betty Runkle with The Health Fix and Pack, Ship and Copy are two of the contest sponsors.

To see the photos and vote, click here. The winner will be picked by Bluebonnet News’ Facebook followers. A “like” is worth one point while a “love” is worth two points.

Each of the participating businesses paid a $25 entry fee to participate in the contest. All of the proceeds of the contest will go toward The Rainbow Room, which serves the needs of investigation and family-based services. The Rainbow Room provides some of the essential needs of a child who has been removed from a home due to neglect or abuse.

Voting in the contest will end on Dec. 23. The winner will be featured in an article on Bluebonnet News, Liberty County’s leading online news outlet serving Liberty and the surrounding counties.

Jennifer Greak Cannaday assisted by taking photos of each of the participating businesses.

