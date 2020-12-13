Two killed in rear-end accident on US 59 in Cleveland

A rear-end accident around 8:30 p.m. Saturday ended in tragedy with the deaths of two sons of a Cleveland motel owner. The young men were riding in the back seat of the family’s vehicle, which was struck from behind by a van on US 59 in Cleveland.

The parents were also hospitalized after the accident, but no information is available on their conditions at this time.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, traffic was stopped due to a vehicle fire south of the fatal crash scene.

Broussard plans to provide an update later today, so please check back.

