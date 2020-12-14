Falvey Mae Everitt, age 95 of Evergreen, Texas passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born July 10, 1925 in Evergreen, Texas to parents Ivvie Eugene Cox and Susie Mae McCants Cox who preceded her in death along with her husband, Gilbert Everitt; daughter, Baby Sewell; son, Gene Sewell; brother, Donald Cox; and sisters, Mildred Long and Carolyn Cox.

Survivors include her daughter, D’wana Bryant; brothers, Doug Cox, Sr. and wife Judy, and Dennis Cox, Sr. and wife Fredia; sister, Julia Rose Hoot and husband Edward; grandchildren, Rocky Sewell, Cody Sewell and wife Janet, and Coy Sewell and wife Brandi; great-grandchildren, Nicole Munro and husband Jeff, Robyn Sewell, Ross Sewell, Tyler Teague, Chance Sewell, Faith Sewell, Macoy Sewell, and J. D. Sewell; great-great-grandchild, Cami Teague; daughter-in-law, Joyce Wingate Sewell; sister-in-law, Scottie Cox; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery after services.

