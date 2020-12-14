Naomi May, 77, of Hardin, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at her home. Naomi was born December 4, 1943, in Glo, Kentucky, to parents Seymore and Virginia Sizemore, who preceded her death.

Naomi is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Gerald R. May; her three children, Gerald R. May, Jr. and his wife Stephanie A., Samantha May, and Jason May and his wife Altoria; and five grandchildren, Victoria E. May, Sarah May, Michael Thomas, Isabella May, and Jonathan May; and her sisters, Linda Russell, and Brenda Carpenter; her brothers, Richard, and Jim Sizemore; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Naomi was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed listening to Blue Grass music, working in her garden, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation for Naomi will be held from 1 pm – 2 pm, Monday, December 14, 2020, at Hardin Baptist Church, with services following at 2 pm officiated by Brother Tony Hines. Naomi will be laid to rest at Hardin Chapel Cemetery after the services.

