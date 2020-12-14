Sandra Kay Glatfelter, 76, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020, in Kingwood, Texas. She was born on October 15, 1944, in York, Pennsylvania, to the late Oscar and Esther Ream Lauer.

Sandra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many. She had a keen sense of humor, a character of sorts who enjoyed making others laugh. Sandra was also bossy in her own way, and will be remembered for always hollering her husband Bob’s name when she wanted him to do something for her. Fun, loving, and loyal to the end, she always enjoyed people and doing for others. Sandra will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Sandra pursued many interests, some of which included her love of sweet treats, shopping, especially for knick-knacks, and playing the slot machines in Vegas, Louisiana and Mississippi with her husband. She was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her grandchildren, and her family.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of sixty years Robert L. Glatfelter, Jr.; her children Lori J. Weesner and husband Roy, Lisa A. French and husband Mark, Sharon K. Riordan and husband Roy, Marquette L. Jannise and husband Jimmy, Robert L. Glatfelter, III and wife Dava and Curtis L. Glatfelter; her thirty-seven grandchildren and great grandchildren—and few more on the way; her siblings Gloria Marley, Patricia Emig, Karen Lauer and Phillip Lauer; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

