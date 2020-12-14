William Clinton Moncrief, 77, of Livingston, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born on Friday, June 25, 1943 in Tyler, Texas to Horace Clinton Moncrief and Letha Gertrue Moncrief, both of whom have preceded him in death. William was also preceded in death by his son, William Moncrief, Jr., brother, Otis Moncrief, sisters, Shirley, Mildred Massey. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Beth Moncrief; daughters, Jennifer M. Evans, Shelley N. Anderson, Donna D. Whitley and husband John; grandchildren, Corey Alan Smith, Justin Taylor Smith, Amya Ryanne Duzich, William Westley Silas, Jordan Frank Anderson, Joshua Douglas Whitley; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for William will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for William will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for William will immediately follow at Peebles Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Clinton Moncrief, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

