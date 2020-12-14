Barbara Doylene Bullock, 71, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born on Sunday, June 5, 1949 in Livingston, Texas to Henry Doyle Bullock and Bobbie Louise Richardson Bullock. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Henry Doyle Bullock. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Ali Rae Cockrell and husband Chance; son Billy Foxworth, Jr and wife Krista. Brother Burl Bullock and wife Faelynn; granddaughters, Katy Walker and husband Carson, Morgan Jernigan and Emily Jernigan. Grandsons, Noe Foxworth, Preston Monteforte, Auston Monteforte, Karson Cockrell and Lane Cockrell; great-granddaughters Baylie Jenkins and Gracelyn Jernigan along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Graveside Services for Barbara will be at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

