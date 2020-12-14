Amazon in talks to build delivery station in East Montgomery County

Amazon is considering a 150,000 square-foot delivery station in East Montgomery County, which could open as early as Fall 2021.

The proposed facility is part of Amazon’s last mile order fulfillment process; packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

These stations help Amazon speed up deliveries for customers. Amazon is expected to create more than 100 full-time and part-time jobs, as well as hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Providers.

“We’re just doing everything we can to help Amazon go through the necessary processes to get this deal done for East Montgomery County,” said Frank McCrady, President/CEO of the East Montgomery County Improvement District. “We’re very excited about the number of jobs this could bring for residents here.”

Amazon has been working in coordination with EMCID since August.

This announcement from EMCID comes less than a month after the organization announced that Lowe’s Companies, Inc., is expected to open in July 2021 a 1.5 million square-foot regional distribution center in EMCID’s industrial park in New Caney.

Lowes is expected to employ 200 people for the facility once the facility opens next year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

