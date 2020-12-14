L-D Chamber announces winners of Candy Cane drawing

With the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce unable to host its annual ‘500 Drawing’ this year due to COVID-19, the Chamber created a scaled-down version of the 500 drawing just in time for Christmas.

The Candy Cane Drawing, as it was called, involved Chamber members selling $20 tickets for a chance to one of several prizes that were donated by area businesses.

While it wasn’t a sell-out event, Chamber Director Mary Anne Campbell is grateful for the support of those who purchased tickets and donated prizes.

“I want to say thank you to everybody. Without the support, we couldn’t have done this,” she said.

The winning tickets and prizes were:

David Beeler – $200 Visa gift card donated by Allegiance Bank

Rodgers Pharmacy – a $200 Visa gift card donated by Mobiloil Credit Union

Rodgers Pharmacy – Kendra Scott jewelry valued at $240 and donated by Community Resource Credit Union

Candy Rucka – $250 Visa gift card donated by Magnolia Place Health Care

Susan Daniel – $250 Visa gift card donated by Prosperity Bank of Liberty

Texas Farm Bureau – $250 Visa gift card donated by Texas First Bank

Jimmy Hardin – Generac Powermate 1,400 watt portable generator valued at $300 and donated by New Source Energy Constructors, Inc.

Winn Skidmore – Generac 8874 Pressure Washer valued at $418 and donated by New Source Energy Constructors, Inc.

Jimmy Hardin – $500 Visa gift card donated by Liberty County Teachers Federal Credit Union

Milton Fregia – $1,000 travel voucher or $2,000 off any vehicle in stock donated by Sour Lake Motors-Truckville

Prosperity Bank of Liberty sponsored an appearance from Santa during the event, which was held under the gazebo outside of Liberty City Hall. Children had an opportunity to tell Santa their Christmas wishes and to have a photograph taken to remember the day.

