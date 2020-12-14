Veteran-based motorcycle club delivers Christmas joy to family after mom’s unexpected death

Christmas came a few days early for the Harlow family of Livingston. On Saturday, members of Keepers of the Second, a Houston area motorcycle club, delivered presents for every member of the Harlow family, just a month after mom Sonya died unexpectedly 11 days after giving birth to the couple’s tenth child.

If only for a day, tears of sorrow were replaced by tears of joy and laughter for the Harlow family members. Spencer Harlow, father of the family, was overwhelmed to see the show of support, love and compassion from people he had never before met.

“I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done today. I wish I could. I wish there was something I could do to give back to them,” he said.

Members of the Harlow family were on hand to greet the Keepers of the Second motorcycle club on Saturday.

Before leaving the Harlow home, members of Keepers of the Second join the Harlow family for prayer.

Keepers of the Second’s leaders, Russell and Heidi Fiedler, learned about the Harlow family after reading an article about Sonya Harlow’s passing on Bluebonnet News. The article was picked up by national news organizations, including People Magazine. Russell Fiedler, who works as a surgical tech for the VA Hospital in Houston and is himself a military veteran, said he was compelled by the article to help the Harlows.

“A lot of us in the club are military veterans. We took an oath to protect our country and the Second Amendment. We also look for ways to help out in the community. Everyone in our club is a Christian. We are not a big rich club, but God finds a way to help us with our purpose,” Russell said.

With only two weeks to organize, members of Keepers of the Second sprung into action, getting wish lists from the family members, buying presents and arranging for donations from businesses in the Houston area. Fiedler joked that they kept Amazon’s delivery drivers pretty busy for those two weeks as presents began to arrive at their home.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, about 30 members of the club made the trek to Livingston to deliver the presents and remind Harlow that they were standing alongside him as he gets through his worse moment of life.

“Like Spencer, I suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. I was a combat medic. One of my biggest fears was not combat itself but rising to the occasion to help one of my brothers,” Russell said. “But today was a great day. We were able to help a brother and his family. It was very heartfelt.”

Spencer Harlow (right) greets Russell Fiedler and Heidi Myers Fiedler outside his home in Livingston, Texas, on Saturday.

Riders with Houston-based Keepers of the Second arrive at the Livingston, Texas, home of Spencer Harlow, who lost his wife just days after she gave birth to the couple’s tenth child.

Keepers of the Second, a Houston-area motorcycle group, gathered in the Lowes parking lot on Saturday before heading to the Livingston, Texas, home of Spencer Harlow. Harlow lost his wife just days after giving birth to the couple’s tenth child. The motorcycle club helped the Harlow family with Christmas presents.

The Harlow family and members of Keepers of the Second motorcycle gather for a group photo before the club headed back to Houston.

Spencer Harlow introduces his daughter, Eliyanah, to Heidi Myers Fiedler with the Keeper of the Second motorcycle club.

Will Sims Jr., son of Sonya Harlow and a graduate of Hardin High School, will be leaving for the Army in January. He was originally slated to leave in December but the date was pushed back after his mother’s sudden death on Nov. 16 at the age of 39.

Aaron Harlow was surprised to unwrap a Les Paul guitar starter pack on Saturday. The guitar was a present from the Keepers of the Second motorcycle club. Looking on is Isabel Smart.

Packages for the Harlow family fill the back of a vehicle on Saturday.

