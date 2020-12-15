Dorothy Jean Whisman, 80, of Liberty passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. Dorothy was born November 2, 1940 in Channelview, Texas to parents Vern Henry Ladd and Christine Kubecjka Ladd.

Dorothy spent her early years in the Channelview and Baytown area where she met and married Albert Whisman. They traveled during his service in the United States Air Force. In 1978 they retired and moved to Dayton. Dorothy was devoted to her family and through the years she enjoyed cooking for family gatherings. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and they could do no wrong in her eyes.

Visitation for Mrs. Whisman will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. Serving as pallbearers will be Alex Whisman, Aaron Whisman, Michael Mcelhaney, Rodney Stephens, AJ Whisman and Austin Whisman.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Albert B. Whisman. She is survived by her daughter, Jenny Redden and husband Scott of Paris, Texas; her son, Al Whisman and wife Julia of Liberty, Texas; sister, Fern Stein of Tarkington, Texas; grandchildren, Alex Whisman, Ashley Stephens, Kristen Seibert, Aaron Whisman, Austin Whisman, Rodney Stephens, AJ Whisman, Andrew Owens, Travis Owens, David Boyd, Zachery Boyd, Samantha Boyd, Kristina Bussey, Kim Carter, and Sarah William; great-grandchildren, Ayden Whisman, Tiana Stephens, Araleigh Whisman, River Stephens, Dylan Winters, Kylee Wall, Charles Bussey, Cheyanne Owens, Kaelyn Owens, Ronan Owens, Ali Boyd, Dallas Boyd, Brayden Boyd, Kelton Whisman, Emma Whisman, Anderson Whisman, Lacie Pearson, Landon Pearson, and Jackson Pearson; nieces, Kennie Arnold and husband Mike and Patti Doucette and husband Evert both of Tarkington; numerous other relatives and friends.

