William “Billy” Tyler Robinson, IV, 72, of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born at Mercy Hospital in Liberty, Texas on October 9, 1948 to parents William Tyler Robinson, III and Dorothy Vaughn Robinson.

Billy worked as a Construction Manager and Chief Inspector for the pipelines for most of his career. He was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1967. Billy served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era and was a proud patriot. Billy was an honorable, humble man with a strong work ethic. He was a wonderful father to his three boys and he loved his grandchildren immensely. Billy was a talented carpenter. He loved wood working and making things for people. Billy was a member of Grace Church in Liberty. His favorite scripture was Ecclesiastes 12:13 “The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man.” He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ann Burnett. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of thirty-seven years Rhonda Robinson; son Rusty Miller and wife Christine; son William “Bill” Dean Robinson and wife Misti; son Carl Miller; grandsons Luke Robinson, Kaden Miller, Maize Miller; granddaughters Lauren Lucas, Kalle Miller, Abigail Robinson, Emily Robinson; and great-granddaughter Catherine Lucas. In addition, he leaves behind his beloved dog, Annie and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 1-2 PM on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral service will begin at 2PM at Allison’s with Pastor Clint Sylvester officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty.

The family would like to thank Altus Hospice and MD Anderson Cancer Center for the love, comfort and care they provided Billy.

Due to covid-19, masks are required and we ask that social distancing guidelines be followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd. Houston, Texas 77030.

