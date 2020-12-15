Rose Mary Trahan Mark, 89, of Ames, Texas passed away on December 12, 2020 at HCA Healthcare in Kingwood, Texas. Rose was born in Raywood, Texas on August 10, 1931 to parents Clarence Trahan and Mary Andress Trahan. She attended Our Mother of Mercy Catholic School during her formative years. She attended high school at West Liberty Training School where she enjoyed years as a drum majorette and basketball player before graduating in 1949. Following high school, Rose attended college in Austin, Texas prior to meeting the love her of life, Arlington Booker T. Mark. They met in her dad’s café and knew it was love at first sight. They married in her childhood Catholic Church on June 16, 1950. To this union three children were born: Arlington Gary Mark, Arlene Mark-Jackson and after several years, Michael Adrian Mark.

Rose had a full life teaching at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic School for several years. Later, she taught Computer Literacy at San Jacinto Elementary School in Liberty. Numerous students have fond memories of her teaching them computer skills. She loved the church and maintained a close spiritual relationship throughout her life. As an active member at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Altar Society, she enjoyed hosting their Annual Holiday Fundraiser inviting friends and relatives.

Rose’s favorite past-time activities included attending formal events, decorating for the holidays, gardening, quilting with her mom and sisters, baking delicious cakes – especially fruitcakes. Her greatest love was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rose will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; brother Ambrose Trahan and wife Josephine; sister Dorietha Samuel and husband Harry; sister Dorina Jackson and husband Earl; brother Clarence Trahan, Jr. who died shortly after birth; brother James Trahan and wife Naomi; sister Myrle Hardin Chocklin; grandson Michael Anthony Mark and grandson-in-law Guy Weaver. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of seventy years Arlington Mark; son Arlington Gary Mark; daughter Arlene Mark-Jackson and husband Jerry; son Michael Adrian Mark; grandsons Ashari Armand Gary Mark and wife Kerisha, Jerry Wayne Jackson, Jr. and wife Morgan, Ryan James Fullbright, Michael Adrian Mark, Jr.; granddaughters Arkesha Renee Mark Weaver, Arlisa LaShaé Jackson-Sneed and husband Mario, Kellie Greenwood Mark-Pettaway and husband LaWalden; and twenty great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 9-10:30 AM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty. Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 AM with burial and committal immediately following at Liberty Catholic Church.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Jerry Wayne Jackson, Jr., Michael Adrian Mark, Jr., Ryan James Fullbright, Don Patrick Samuel, Jerome Arnold Melonson and Lionell David. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Wayne Jackson, Sr., Ashari Armand Mark, Devin La Trey Sneed, Diunté Marquan Sneed, Jakobe Doyle Sneed, Mario D’ Andre Sneed, Arcy B. Siglar and Keith Siglar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

