Terry Lee Socia, 66, of Houston, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born on Tuesday, August 3, 1954 in Houston, Texas. Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Patton Socia, son, Justin Socia, grandfather, Robert Sidney Socia, sisters Carolyn Ann Jordy, and Laura Geneva Jordy. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughters, Wendi Socia Olvera, Lauren Muirhead and husband Mark, Leslie McMurtrey and husband Jeremy; grandchildren Tayloranne McFadden, Mark Muirhead Jr, Jaylyn, Kaylyn, and Marley Sue, Joe, Julianna, Cynthia, and Katrice Muirhead, Tristin, Evelynn and Sophia McMurtrey; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Terry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday December 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Interment for Terry will follow at Forest Park Cemetery Lawndale, at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations to help cover funeral expenses.

