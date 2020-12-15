Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 13, 2020:

Chavez, German – Possession of Marijuana

Faber, Gerard Thomas – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief and Hold for Harris County-Criminal Trespass

Gibb, Marsha – Driving While Intoxicated

Hammond, Matthew Dillon – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Speights, Kelsey – Public Intoxication

Tiscareno, Edwin Jesus – Speeding, Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Driving While Intoxicated and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

