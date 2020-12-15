Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 13, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 13, 2020:

  • Chavez, German – Possession of Marijuana
  • Faber, Gerard Thomas – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief and Hold for Harris County-Criminal Trespass
  • Gibb, Marsha – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Hammond, Matthew Dillon – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
  • Speights, Kelsey – Public Intoxication
  • Tiscareno, Edwin Jesus – Speeding, Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Driving While Intoxicated and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
