Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 13, 2020:
- Chavez, German – Possession of Marijuana
- Faber, Gerard Thomas – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief and Hold for Harris County-Criminal Trespass
- Gibb, Marsha – Driving While Intoxicated
- Hammond, Matthew Dillon – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
- Speights, Kelsey – Public Intoxication
- Tiscareno, Edwin Jesus – Speeding, Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Driving While Intoxicated and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle