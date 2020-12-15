Lynda Gayle Rodriguez, 74, of Livingston, Texas passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born on Thursday, May 9, 1946 in Cleveland, Texas to Ethel Louise Jeffcoat, whom has preceded her in death. Lynda was also preceded in death by her husband, Luis Rodriguez.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Kristi Weaver, Jamie Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez, Lisa Rodriguez; brothers, Michael Jeffcoat, Butch Jeffcoat; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

