County judge, mayor issue letter to the community

An open letter to our citizens,

At this sobering time of a tremendous number of new COVID-19 cases, we, being the county judge of Liberty County and the mayors of Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty, are requesting that our citizens make every effort to conduct themselves in a manner that is in compliance with CDC pronouncements and consistent with all other health and safety protocols.

Specifically, we urge you to exhibit behavior that follows these guidelines:

When in a public gather or public space, wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose. Practice social distancing by keeping six feet of distance between you and others. Wash your hands often using warm water and an antibacterial soap. Thoroughly scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Strongly consider taking an approved vaccine once it is made available to the general public.

We very much wish for all of you to be safe and free from this deadly virus and, by following the four suggestions outlined above, you will be providing yourself and those around you with a significant amount of protection.

Thanks for your cooperation.

Signed,

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight, Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett, Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett

