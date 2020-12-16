Travis Michael Keith, age 32 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born October 16, 1988 in Humble, Texas to parents Sheron Carlisle and Travis Keith. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Perry and Sibyl Wilson; and grandmother, Doris Linscomb.

Survivors include his mother, Sheron Carlisle and husband Tim; father, Travis Keith and wife Amy; grandparents, Nolan and Arla Linscomb, Marie and Bob West; daughter, Lilly Marie Keith; sister, Haylee Reneau; brothers, Chris Busby and wife Shannon, Stevie Reneau, Stacy Reneau, and Hunter Carlisle; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Squier Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

