Cecil Wayne Hoffpauir, 75, of Liberty, TX passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont, TX. He was born August 26, 1945 in Highlands, TX to Nelis Ramsey Hoffpauir & Mary Louise Swier. Mr. Hoffpauir was a jokester and loved by everyone who had the honor of meeting him.He loved to travel, relaxing at he casino, and carpenter work as he could build anything. He also loved to dance to western music which led him to meet his wife who he absolutley adores.He was a boat captain with Marquette Transportation.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 20 years, Carolyn Jane Herndon Hoffpauir; son, Corey Wayne Hoffpauir; and daughter, Michelle Bailey.



Cremation services under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Cecil Wayne Hoffpauir, please visit our Tribute Store.

