Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 14, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 14, 2020:

Benitez-Mejia, Jose Ismael – Public Intoxication

Boulier, Jessica Marie – Accident Involved Damage to a Vehicle

Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Criminal Trespass

Burton, Cecil Howard – Hold for Harris County – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Hold for Harris County-Forgery of a Government Document, Hold for Harris County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Habitation

Crochett, Joseph Walter – Probation Violation-Burglary of a Habitation

Evans, Jazman – Hold for Harris County-Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Glenn, Mike Lee Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Needham, Brian Wayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation

Orozco-Garcia, Kevin – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Patterson, Kaitlyn Renee – Expired License Plate and Driving Without a License

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Criminal Trespass

Richards, Andrea Lynn – Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle

St. Martin, Rhonda Fleming – Criminal Mischief

Zomant, Zachary Aaron – Bond Revocation-Failure to Identify/Giving False Information

