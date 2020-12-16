Junior Scoutmaster delivers care items to Cleveland firefighters

In late November, Rafe Kotalik, Junior Assistant Scoutmaster of BSA Troop 777 and President of Venturing Crew 112, set in motion the “Let’s Leave an Imprint” service project.

Since that time, Kotalik, who is from Montgomery County, has challenged Scouts in the units to gather items and volunteer to assist children and seniors in need, show appreciation to the military, work to improve literacy and take part in conservation projects in the community.

This week, Rafe ensured a smooth delivery of donations with the help of his younger brother, Reed, who is also a member and youth leader in the troop.

Items have been delivered to two long-term care facilities, packages of candy and cards were brought to military, toys were transported to local organizers of drives, cards were delivered to healthcare staff, and craft boxes were provided to case workers to share with children in foster care.

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 16, Rafe delivered new blankets and stuffed animals to incoming Pct. 3 Constable and firefighter Zack Harkness and the Cleveland Fire Department to give to children in the local area.

Being able to fulfill these needs was important to Rafe. With the support of his units, they were able to “leave an imprint” for hundreds in our community this holiday season.

Rafe and Reed Kotalik deliver packages to Cleveland Fire Department on Wednesday. The packages included games and treats.

