Tarkington woman wins top prize in Rotary drawing

Every year, the Rotary Club of Cleveland holds a drawing to raise funds for college scholarships for Tarkington and Cleveland high school graduates and to assist with the club’s charitable projects.

Winners of this year’s drawing were announced at the Rotary Club meeting on Dec. 9, 2020. Anna Claire Lambert, the daughter of Scott and Mollie Lambert of Tarkington, won the grand prize of a 2020 Polaris Sportsman 450 HO.

Donations from Austin Bank, Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Martin Powersports, Prosperity Bank, Scott Shuff State Farm Insurance and Veritex Bank provided the funds for the prize.

The second prize drawing for a $1,000 CBS Furniture gift certificate went to Diana Harpring. This prize was donated by CBS Furniture in Cleveland.

Larry Allen of Tarkington won the third prize of rounds of golf for four people at Oakhurst, River Plantation and West Fork courses. This prize, valued at $750, was donated by David Preisler.

Brandy Wilson won the fourth prize of a $500 Visa gift card, which was donated by Kendall Homes.

The Rotary Club of Cleveland would like to thank all of the sponsors and those who purchased a ticket for this fundraiser.

